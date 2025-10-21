Globe Life (GL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Globe Life to post earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $1.5192 billion for the quarter. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS.Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Globe Life to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $135.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average of $129.09. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $1,767,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,770.86. This trade represents a 27.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $1,374,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,467,339.06. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,722 shares of company stock worth $11,733,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 893.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

