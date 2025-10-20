Schnieders Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $244.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $282.70.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $267.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.91.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

