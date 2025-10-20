International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% in the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

