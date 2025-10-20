Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the second quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $291.95 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $832.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Oracle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967 in the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

