Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 746 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $291.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.40. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

