Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,869 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parthenon LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 57.5% in the second quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $153.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.25. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a market capitalization of $210.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

