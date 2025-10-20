VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 188,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,330,717,000. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 164.5% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $829,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE TJX opened at $143.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.73 and a 52 week high of $146.46. The company has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

