Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $513,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 15,782.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,603 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after purchasing an additional 709,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 738.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 759,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,766,000 after purchasing an additional 668,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $272.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $215.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.39 and a 200-day moving average of $227.35. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.69 and a 1-year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

