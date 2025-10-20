Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.0% in the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.64.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

