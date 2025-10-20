Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,025 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,873,000 after acquiring an additional 242,799 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 79.0% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 704.0% in the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 125,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 80.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $158.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $246.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.40 and its 200-day moving average is $168.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 111.79%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.