Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 20 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Altus Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Netflix by 111.6% in the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 25.9% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 16,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 76.7% in the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total transaction of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,734.41. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,199.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $736.23 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,213.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,179.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,295.00 price target (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,339.81.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

