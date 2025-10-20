Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2,307.7% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.4% during the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 7,526 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Summit Insights downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $224.99 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $232.07. The stock has a market cap of $179.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

