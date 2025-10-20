Alexis Investment Partners LLC Sells 625 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Alexis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 16.9% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $439.31 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 253.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

