Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,990 Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in Pfizer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 49,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 18,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the second quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PFE opened at $24.52 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

