Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.1% of Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.38.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $280.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $301.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

