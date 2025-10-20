Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Sells 91 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,993,689,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McDonald’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after buying an additional 1,344,954 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,447,000 after buying an additional 97,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,606,354,000 after buying an additional 123,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after buying an additional 815,768 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9%

MCD stock opened at $308.02 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.68.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,407 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

