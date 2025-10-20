Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 185 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after buying an additional 4,510,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $418,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $391.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

