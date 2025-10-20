Alexis Investment Partners LLC Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Alexis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,038 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Postrock Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $70.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $277.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

