Madison Wealth Partners Inc Takes $235,000 Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 798 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Whelan Financial raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $280.95 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $301.04. The company has a market capitalization of $261.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.38.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

