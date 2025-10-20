Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NKE stock opened at $67.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.48.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

