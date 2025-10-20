Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $295.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $311.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.45.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

