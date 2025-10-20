Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.2% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $295.37 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $311.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.45. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

