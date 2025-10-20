Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $888,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,483 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,652 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $50.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, CICC Research cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

