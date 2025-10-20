Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after buying an additional 5,664,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after buying an additional 4,214,661 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $107.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $1,361,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 906,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,995,079.36. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,038 shares of company stock valued at $14,869,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.63.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

