Harbour Investments Inc. Has $485,000 Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,610,000 after purchasing an additional 786,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $88,203,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 34.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after buying an additional 779,819 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 129.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,647,000 after buying an additional 619,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,011,000 after buying an additional 538,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $11,843,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,382,465. This trade represents a 19.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.43, for a total value of $10,499,325.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,847.73. This represents a 72.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 685,270 shares of company stock worth $142,042,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.54.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $209.94 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.60 and a 1 year high of $230.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.12. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

