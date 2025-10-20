Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 47.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.03.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $83.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

