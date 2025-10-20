Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Position Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 79.1% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.3% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $172.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.98. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

