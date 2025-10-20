Altus Wealth Group LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $233.08 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $241.20. The company has a market cap of $378.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.96 and a 200-day moving average of $142.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

