International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Capital One Financial raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.95.

CRWD opened at $484.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.27, a PEG ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $294.68 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $455.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.58.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

