Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 450 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $36,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.25.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $152.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

