Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 53 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,709,000 after purchasing an additional 70,907 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after purchasing an additional 709,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,108,000 after buying an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $215.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

