Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 153.2% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in AT&T by 29.6% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 54,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $26.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

