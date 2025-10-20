Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,283 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,223,000 after buying an additional 11,230,626 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $1,712,994,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $158.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.40 and a 200 day moving average of $168.86. The firm has a market cap of $246.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.79%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.