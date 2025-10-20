Financial Symmetry Inc Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Financial Symmetry Inc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,793 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.4% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $70.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $277.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

