FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 91 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,225,000 after buying an additional 773,947 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,508,000 after buying an additional 765,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.9%

LLY stock opened at $803.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $753.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $765.70. The stock has a market cap of $760.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $935.63.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.12.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

