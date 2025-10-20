Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 275 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $388.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $397.28.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

