North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 626 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 2.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $261.35 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.13 and a 12-month high of $264.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.13 and a 200-day moving average of $233.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,523,786.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $106,621.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,941.20. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,844. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

