Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Shares Sold by Uhlmann Price Securities LLC

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.1%

STLD opened at $142.75 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $155.56. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.69.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,371.98. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

