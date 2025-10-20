Intuit Inc. $INTU is Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 4.8% of Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 136.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 36.2% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $661.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $675.52 and a 200 day moving average of $695.79. The firm has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

