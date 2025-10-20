Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Investors Inc raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HST shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

