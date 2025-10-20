Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stock Holdings Raised by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.0% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $716.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $746.75 and its 200 day moving average is $684.78.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total transaction of $367,374.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,381,832.90. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,665 shares of company stock worth $164,568,109 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $897.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.68.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

