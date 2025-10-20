Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 99 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $297.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The company has a market cap of $818.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.