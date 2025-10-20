Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Mizuho set a $925.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.68.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $716.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $746.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,665 shares of company stock valued at $164,568,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.