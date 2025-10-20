Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 499 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,746 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Solar by 2,610.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in First Solar by 71.6% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in First Solar by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,929 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $198.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $222.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.56.

FSLR opened at $231.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $248.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $462,900.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,326,357.84. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,715 shares of company stock worth $5,733,305. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

