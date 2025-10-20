DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,995 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of Linde worth $397,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Linde by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.00.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $450.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $472.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.05.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

