Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Uhlmann Price Securities LLC

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,666,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825,586 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,967 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,028,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $420,413,000 after acquiring an additional 229,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $90.79 on Monday. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.36 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Target’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

