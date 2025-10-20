Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $153.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.37. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $166.90.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

