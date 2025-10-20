Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc $DEO

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Diageo Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE DEO opened at $97.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.72. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $93.42 and a 12 month high of $139.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $2.5192 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 516.0%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

