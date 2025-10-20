Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.6% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,943,000 after buying an additional 602,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.0% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $300.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.18 and its 200-day moving average is $289.22. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.