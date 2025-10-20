Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Synopsys by 120.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 275.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 441.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $447.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.38. The company has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Painter acquired 350 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $569.67.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

